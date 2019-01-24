Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond charged with attempted rape and sexual assault

Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond has been charged with two counts of attempted rape, nine counts of sexual assault, two of indecent assault and one breach of the peace, the Crown Office said.

Mr Salmond appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court earlier today (Thursday), following his arrest yesterday.

In a statement issued today, he said he refuted "the allegation of criminality" and said he would "defend myself to the utmost in court".

Mr Salmond made no plea during the hearing and was released on bail.