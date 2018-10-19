Former Sheffield Hallam MP Nick Clegg hired by Facebook

Former deputy prime minister Sir Nick Clegg has been hired by global social media giant Facebook.

The 51-year-old, who led the Liberal Democrats from 2007 to 2015, including five years in the coalition government with the Conservatives, will run the US firm's global affairs and communications operation.

Nick Clegg has been given a top job by Facebook

The politician, who lost his Sheffield Hallam seat at last year's general election, is understood to be starting on Monday and will move with his family to Silicon Valley in California in the new year.

READ MORE: Former Sheffield Hallam MP Nick Clegg cancelled talk himself, university claims

READ MORE: Former Sheffield Hallam MP Nick Clegg’s university talk cancelled due to ‘security concerns’

READ MORE: Former Sheffield MP Nick Clegg rules out House of Lords move

Story by Press Association