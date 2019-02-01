Former Sheffield MP David Blunkett guest speaker at fundraising cricket lunch

Former Sheffield MP David Blunkett is confirmed as the special guest at a fund-raising event to help blind people participate in sport.

Lord Blunkett will be the main speaker at the Primary Club’s inaugural South Yorkshire lunch, at Abbeydale Sports and Social Club,

Sheffield, on March 29.

The Primary Club is a national cricket-based charity, which raises money to provide sports and recreational facilities for the visual

impaired.

Last year a major beneficiary was the National Tenpin Bowling finals in Barnsley, with post-match reception in Sheffield.

Blind since birth, Lord Blunkett was Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough MP for 28 years, holding several cabinet posts, including Home Secretary.

The lunch is at 12.30pm and tickets dost £37.50.

Contact John Spalton via spaltonjohn@gmail.com or 0776 6258345 to book a place.

For information on the Primary Club, visit www.primaryclub.org

