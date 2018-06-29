Former Sheffield United boss Bryan Robson to lift lid on career at £60-a-head London bash

Former Sheffield United boss Bryan Robson is to lift the lid on his career at a special event in London.

Robson, who spent less than a year in charge at Bramall Lane, has been announced as guest speaker at the £60-a-head bash which will take place on September 4.

The 'Story Of My Life' event is limited to just 80 people and will see Robson talk candidly about his life on and off the field, his playing career and move into management.

Best known for his days playing for England and Manchester United, Robson earned 90 caps and scored an impressive 26 goals for the national team.

He also captained the side on 65 occasions, with only Bobby Moore and Billy Wright leading the national side more.

During his 13-year career at Manchester United, he made 345 appearances and scored 74 times. He is the club's longest serving captain and in 2011 was appointed a Global Ambassador for the Old Trafford side.

Fabian Cowdrey, director of organisers CowCorner Events commented: “We are delighted to have secured Bryan Robson as our second guest speaker.

"He is a true sporting great with an incredible profession career that lasted for 22 years, 571 appearances, and saw him score 115 goals.

"In that time he was part of the team that won the Premier League twice, FA Cup three times and the European Cup Winners Cup once.”

The exclusive event, open to just 80 people, will be held at Beaufort House in Chelsea. Taking the format of a sofa style interview, interspersed with some TV clips from his career, the evening will be compered by former England cricket captain, Chris Cowdrey.

Fabian continued: “What we are creating is an intimate event, where those attending will feel part of the conversation, both during the main discussion and in the Q&A at the end. It is an opportunity for people to meet and engage with their sporting heroes and heroines.”

Robson was appointed at Bramall Lane in a blaze of publicity in May 2007 following the resignation of Neil Warnock.

But his stay was a short and unhappy one with a string of poor results leading to his dismissal in February the following year.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and cost £60 and can be purchased HERE.