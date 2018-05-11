Former Sheffield United star becomes property millionaire and reality TV star

A former Sheffield United star is raking it in as a millionaire property developer and reality TV star.

Striker Ashley Ward, who rounded off his footballing career at Bramall Lane 13 years ago, has made millions from his business after hanging up his boots.

Ward made 33 appearances for the Blades.

And along with wife Dawn, he has also appeared on hit reality TV show Real Housewives of Cheshire.

Ward, who was with the Blades between 2003 and 2005, set up a business empire after his days in the game came to an end and he now runs a booming property development company, commercial business and a non-surgical beauty clinic.

With a fortune estimated to run into millions, Ward, 47, lives in a £15m luxury mansion in Alderley Edge, Cheshire and enjoys a showbiz lifestyle, regularly appearing on the red carpet at celebrity events with Dawn.

Starting as a junior at Manchester United in 1987, he switched to neighbours Manchester City and also played for nine other clubs including Barnsley and Norwich City during his career before arriving at Bramall Lane in 2003, where he rounded off his playing days with five goals in 33 appearances for the Blades.

Both Ashley and Dawn had already started getting involved in the property business in the last few years of his football career.

"Even though I had offers to join other clubs, I had been suffering with a few injuries which prevented me from playing properly in my last couple of seasons," Ward told The Sun.

“I have always felt it was good that I made the decision to stop playing and pursue my new working life outside the game.

“My wife, Dawn and I just started renovating places and selling them on.

“I remember when I was playing at Crewe in the early nineties, we bought a barn and just as it was finished I got a call from Norwich.

"We moved lock, stock and barrel to Norfolk.

“We hadn’t even lived in the renovated barn… and then we sold it!"

Soon, Ashley and Dawn began building bespoke homes for the likes of Kevin Campbell and Wayne Rooney through his company, Bilton Ward Developments.

“As well as the luxury property development company, we are now branching into beauty therapy involving non surgical procedures."

Even his wife’s high profile life on Real Housewives of Cheshire doesn’t faze the former front man.

He added: “We spoke before she appeared on the programme. But there was never a problem. She has always been very grounded."

They have four daughters Darby, Taylor, Charlie and Aston.