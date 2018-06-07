Former Sheffield Wednesday star upsets neighbours with house demolition plan at beauty spot

A former Sheffield Wednesday star has upset neighbours with plans to demolish his house and replace it with six new properties at a beauty spot.

Defender Chris Morris, who played for the Owls in the 1980s, wants to knock down his home in Cornwall and replace it with modern three-storey properties in the seaside resort of Newquay.

But the proposals by the former Premier League and World Cup footballer have angered neighbours, according to reports.

Mr Morris, 54, who also played for Celtic and Middlesbrough and who also played every game for the Republic of Ireland at Euro 1988 and the 1990 World Cup, has partnered with a property developer for the scheme.

The plans have been recommended for approval by a Cornwall Council case officer, who has dismissed residents' fears that they will change the area - which overlooks an estuary - forever.

One objector, resident June Fullwood, claimed the scheme would be 'an over development' of the site and said: "This proposal will change the character of the area forever."

Newquay Town Council has also objected to the scheme.

A final decision on the plans will be made by a council planning committee at a meeting in St Austell on June 11.

Morris began his career at Hillsborough in 1982, signing for Wednesday under ex-England international, Jack Charlton, in the old Division Two.

He won promotion to the First Division with Wednesday in 1984 and made 74 appearances between 1983 and 1987, scoring one goal along the way.

After leaving football, Morris went back to Cornwall to work for the family business Morris Cornish Pasties, which his parents have run since 1971.