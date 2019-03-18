Former textiles building Croft Myl in Halifax opens new rooftop garden after renovation

A former textiles building in Halifax welcomed the Mayor and Mayoress of Calderdale to open its newly renovated rooftop garden.

Croft Myl, which was originally built in the 1900s, has undergone a £1m refurbishment.

Business partners Vicky and Brian Nolan began the refurbishment in 2015 providing 40 local businesses with office space.

Ms Nolan said: “What a fantastic way to start the year. We’re absolutely thrilled to have welcomed our valued tenants and other local professionals to the opening of our rooftop garden. We hope this fantastic space will be enjoyed by many this summer.

“Having the mayor and mayoress there to celebrate the opening was brilliant and we were very pleased to give them a little push down the roof-top slide.

“It’s been a very busy start to the year for us but we will continue to put our occupants and local SMEs at the heart of what we do.”

The mayor, Marcus Thompson, and mayoress, Nicky Chance-Thompson, cut the red ribbon to officially mark the regeneration of what was once a derelict building.

The rooftop garden and penthouse suite, which has taken 12 months to build, features glass pods and a unique slide, offering tenants an alternative way to reach the penthouses offices below.

Vicky and Brian Nolan designed the office space with local SMEs in mind, having struggled to find a suitable headquarters for their electrical and fire safety business, Circuit Compliance.

Croft Myl provides ‘no-ties’ contracts for its residents.

Current tenants include Andys Man Club, Wright Angle Marketing, Kip McGrath, Zenith Wealth Management, Woodhall Mortgages and Snowflake Media.

The Croft Myl building has previously also been used as the home of the Halifax Chamber of Commerce.