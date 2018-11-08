Former Yorkshire county cricketer dies suddenly aged 28

Have your say

Yorkshire County Cricket Club have paid tribute to one of their former junior stars who has passed away aged 28.

Chris Allinson spent his teenage years playing for the club's academy side and also represented England at under 19 level.

The sportsman, who was father to a young daughter, passed away on Wednesday night.

He was from Guisborough in North Yorkshire and had played for several clubs in the North Yorkshire and South Durham Premier League.

Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan posted his condolences on Twitter, describing Chris as a 'great lad'.

In 2013 he took the wicket of England batsman Keaton Jennings in a T20 match against Durham County Cricket Club.

He was also a keen squash player.

In 2009 Chris took the decision to leave Yorkshire, where he had an academy contract. He was an apprentice engineer at the time and continued to play high-level club cricket professionally.

He is pictured above batting for Yorkshire Academy against Castleford in 2007.