Former Yorkshire cricket captain Darren Lehmann steps down as Australia head coach

Australia head coach Darren Lehmann will quit his role following the ball tampering scandal which has engulfed his team.

Cricket Australia confirmed today that the 48-year-old would stand down after the final Test against South Africa.

His players Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft have all been handed temporary bans from the sport for their role in the 'sandpapering' affair.

Lehmann made a huge impression at Headingley during his spell as a Yorkshire overseas player from 1997 until 2006, captaining the side in 2002. He is the most successful overseas import since the club began signing them in 1992, with 88 county games under his belt with a batting average of 68.76. He scored 26 centuries for Yorkshire, including an incredible 339 against Durham in his final match for the club in 2006 - the highest first-class innings in Headingley's history.

He also married the sister of Yorkshire and England bowler Craig White.



