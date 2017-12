Have your say

ARMED police arrested four men after stopping a Range Rover near Leeds city centre.

West Yorkshire Police said armed officers stopped the Range Rover on Lovell Park Road just before 6pm on Wednesday November 29.

A police spokesman said a man in the Range Rover was detained by the Metropolitan Police on suspicion of committing an offence in the London area.

Three other men in the Range Rover were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.