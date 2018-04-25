Four arrested after police helicopter, cars and police dogs chase men into Leeds river

Four men have been arrested after a dramatic chase involving a police helicopter and a failed river escape.

The NPAS Carr Gate police helicopter was called out in Leeds to hunt down four people who mad Pe off in a vehicle 'at speed' this afternoon.

-> Police carry out drug raids at Leeds flats

The car was sighted in Gotts Park in Leeds.

The helicopter was called out and then both roads policing units and dog units from West Yorkshire Police became involved in the pursuit.

Then the men made off on foot. Officers chased the men along Gotts Park Golf Club and down to the river.

One of the men entered the river and was detained on an island in the river with 'two wet police officers and a wet police dog'.

Four men have been arrested, one of whom was wanted on recall to prison.

It is not yet know what the other men were arrested on suspicion of.

The incident happened at about 2.50pm.

-> Burglars armed with blowtorches stealing luxury cars in Yorkshire

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Neighbourhood officers in Bramley have supported the Police Helicopter and Dog Unit after four males made off from a vehicle.

"The males were chased along the Gotts Park Golf Club and finally down to the river where one of the males entered the river and was followed and detained on a Island in the river with two wet Police Officers and a wet Police dog.

"Four males are now under arrest one for a recall to prison."

At 7.45pm, the police helictoper was called out again in North Leeds due to a vehicle failing to stop.

Two occupants ran from the vehicle and tried to hide, but both were detained.