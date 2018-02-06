Four arrested after violence flared at Huddersfield shopping centre

POLICE have arrested two men and two youths on suspicion of being involved in violent disorder at the Kingsgate Shopping Centre in Huddersfield at the weekend.

Officers were called to reports of a group of males with weapons in the shopping centre at around 3.30pm on Saturday February 2.

No-one was injured during the incident and the group dispersed after only a few minutes.

Police said today that two men aged 20 and 21 and two youths aged 16 and 17 have been arrested.

The individuals involved in the incident are believed to be known to each other and enquiries are ongoing to identify further suspects.

Police also continue to appeal for witnesses to the incident which was seen by a number of bystanders with families.

Detective Inspector Lee Donnelly of Kirklees CID, said: “This was a targeted incident involving individuals who we believe are known to each other and there was a low risk to the wider general public.

“As part of our investigation, we had a team of dedicated officers who conducted extensive enquiries to identify the suspects and we have subsequently arrested four males in connection with the incident.

“We understand there was concern from our communities in Huddersfield following reports of the incident over the weekend, but I would like to reassure the public that we take all reports of knife crime incredibly seriously and are committed to investigating knife crimes thoroughly at West Yorkshire Police.

“We have many proactive initiatives to prevent knife crime including regular test purchase operations, weapons surrenders and in particular, we continue to work with our partners and schools to educate young people about the dangers of knife crime.”

Anyone with any further information about the incident, including any witnesses who have not come forward, are asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180056910 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.