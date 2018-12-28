Four arrests in Hull over suspected 'cuckooing'

Four people have been arrested by police officers investigating suspected drug dealing and money laundering.

Officers in Hull said they found a large amount of cash, along with items thought to be drug dealing paraphernalia, when they called at a flat on Bathurst Street early this morning (Friday).

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "Four men, aged 20, 18, 20 and 19 – who are not from the Hull area - were arrested on suspicion of burglary, money laundering and supplying a controlled drug.

"A 39-year-old local man was also arrested on suspicion of abstracting the electricity supply to the property."

Police said they made the arrests after a report of suspecting "cuckooing", a practice in which gangs take over a flat or house to use for criminal activity.