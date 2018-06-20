Four charged over cockfighting: Police release images of three men they want to trace

FOUR men have been charged with offences linked to cockfighting in North Yorkshire

An investigation was launched by North Yorkshire Police and the RSPCA after the four men were arrested in Hambleton district on January 13.

They have been charged with causing an animal fight to take place, keeping or training a cock for use in connection with an animal fight and being present at an animal fight.

The men, aged 23, 29, 31 and 53, are from the Durham and Northumberland areas.

The 29-year-old man has also been charged with keeping premises for use for an animal fight, and being present at an animal fight on other occasions.

All four will appear at Northallerton Magistrates Court on July 10.

An police have released photographs of three other men they would like to speak to in connection with the investigation.

Inspector Geoff Edmond, from the RSPCA, said: “Four individuals have been charged with animal welfare offences, however the wider investigation is ongoing.”

Sergeant Kevin Kelly, from North Yorkshire Police’s rural taskforce, said: “If you recognise these men, please contact North Yorkshire Police, as they may have important information that could assist the investigation.

"Please dial 101, select option 2 and ask for the rural taskforce. Or email ruraltaskforce@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference number 12180007024.”