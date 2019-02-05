Four children have died in a house fire in Stafford.

Police and emergency services were called to reports of a fire on Sycamore Lane in the Highfields area at 2.40am on Tuesday.

Emergency services at the scene of the blaze in Sycamore Lane, Stafford, which claimed the lives of four children. Picture by Press Association.

Two adults and a fifth child are being treated in hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, Staffordshire Police said.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue are examining the scene and police have begun an investigation into the cause of the fire.

In a statement, police said: "Our thoughts are with the family, who are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time."

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) were called by the fire service.

Two paramedic officers, three ambulances, the Trust's hazardous area response team, the Merit trauma team and a Basics emergency doctor attended the scene.

A spokeswoman for WMAS said: "When crews arrived they found an ongoing serious house fire. Three occupants, two adults and a child, had managed to get out of the property.

"All three patients were assessed and treated on scene by ambulance staff for non-life threatening injuries before being taken to hospital for further care.

"Tragically, four children from the property were confirmed dead on scene.

"Our thoughts are with the family at this exceptionally difficult time."

By Josh Payne, Press Association