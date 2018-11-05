Four new stores announced for The Springs Leeds retail park

Have your say

Four big name retailers have signed leases to open stores at new Leeds shopping centre The Springs.

The retail park, which opened in October, will soon be home to Fat Face, Mountain Warehouse, JD Sports and Card Factory.

They join existing tenants H&M, Outfit, River Island, M&S Food, TK Maxx, Next, Boots, PureGym, Odeon, Nando's and My Restaurant by Gino D'Acampo.

First look inside Gino D'Acampo's My Restaurant at The Springs

More brands are expected to be announced in the next few weeks.

The retail development at Thorpe Park, near Colton, has already proved popular with shoppers.

Exact opening dates for the four new stores have not yet been confirmed.

At the moment, you can only park for three hours at the shopping centre - although this is currently being reviewed.