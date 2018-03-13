Four perfect job vacancies if you love the Yorkshire Dales

For a lot of people, the Yorkshire Dales are the best place on Earth.

READ: White Rose cinema giving you chance to vote for anniversary showings

And it's easy to see why. The rolling countryside offers unparalleled chances to explore the great outdoors, making it a hotbed of activity all year round.

And now, the Yorkshire Dales National Park have four great job vacancies that could see successful applicants contribute towards the upkeep and promotion of one of the country's most spectacular landscapes.

They are looking for a principal planning officer (closing date March 15), a senior planning officer (closing date March 15), a head of access and engagement (closing date March 26) and an access ranger based in Cumbria South (closing date March 27).

READ: Bridging the gap between Leeds communities

