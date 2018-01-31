Four-star luxury Leeds hotel in administration

Have your say

A FOUR-star boutique hotel in Leeds city centre has gone into administration.

Administrators were appointed on January 23 for city centre hotel 42 The Calls.

A notice has been posted in the London Gazette stating that administrators RSM Restructuring Advisory were appointed in the High Court.

A spokeswoman for the administrators said they were not in a position to comment at this stage.

When the YEP contacted 42 The Calls, a man who did not want to give his name, said: "I can't give any comment."

The website for 42 The Calls states: "Once a thriving 18th Century flour mill, 42 the Calls has been lovingly converted into one of the most outstanding luxury hotels in Leeds.

"Boasting original beamed ceilings, working mill machinery and elegantly exposed brickwork, this exceptional boutique hotel has a quirky charm all of its own.

"Its stunning 4-star rooms are packed with character, handmade furniture and original artworks to deliver the finest boutique experience in Leeds. Located in the centre of the city, on the River Aire, the hotel is perfect for business and leisure travellers alike."

The former mill was transformed into hotel 42 The Calls in 1991.

