Four taken to hospital after serious crash on Skipton bypass

Four people were taken to hospital - one seriously - after a crash yesterday on the Skipton bypass.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the accident which involved a red Renault Clio, which was pulling out of a layby on the A629 Skipton bypass, and a silver Nissan Qashqai, which was travelling towards Keighley Road from the direction of the A59.

The driver of the Renault Clio, an 80-year-old woman from the Cheshire area, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Airedale hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

Her passenger, an 80-year-old man, also from the Cheshire area, received minor injuries and was also taken to hospital.

The driver and passenger in the Nissan, both aged 31 from the Halifax area, also sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

A one-year-old child, also in the Nissan, was not injured.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either of the vehicles on the A629 prior to the collision to contact them.

Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to TC480 Healey of the Skipton Road Policing Group.

