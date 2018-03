A four-vehicle crash took place in Hessle this morning.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service was called to Jenny Brough Lane at 08.35am.

One woman had to be given oxygen before an ambulance arrived.

A female and six-year-old child were also taken to hospital for a precautionary check-up, the service said.

Minor damage was caused to two cars, but all drivers and passengers were outside of the vehicles by the time the fire service arrived.