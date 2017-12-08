Four-year ban for Harrogate woman after two drink-drive offences

A woman from Harrogate has been banned from the road for four years after being convicted of two drink-driving offences.

Rachael Swinburn-Ledger, 47, of Knaresborough Road, was arrested on August 6 this year and then again on November 3.

She was found to be three times over the legal limit on both occasions.

Swinburn-Ledger pleaded guilty to the offences when she appeared before magistrates in Harrogate.

Harrogate road policing team’s Traffic Constable David Minto said: “This court result should serve as a stark and sobering reminder to anyone that drink and drug driving in North Yorkshire will not be tolerated.

“We will utilise every tool at our disposal to bring offenders before the courts and make the roads a much safer place for everyone.”