FOUR hotels in Dewsbury failed a police test to see whether they knew how to protect a potential child abuse victim.

The test saw undercover police officers and young police cadets posing as customers wanting to book a room.

Of nine hotels tested, only five made the appropriate checks.

Detective Sergeant Chris Piggin, who led the operation, said businesses needed “to be vigilant and to understand the signs of child sexual exploitation”.

Police did not name the hotels involved.