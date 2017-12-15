Four Yorkshire restaurants named in Harden's Guide top 100

These four Yorkshire restaurants are among the country's best for fine dining.

Prestigious food and drink guide Harden's has revealed its 2018 list of the best places to eat in the UK.

Yorkshire's highest-placed eaterie is the Yorke Arms in the village of Ramsgill-in-Nidderdale, which was recently sold by the county's only female Michelin-starred chef, Frances Atkins, to new owner Jonathan Turner.

It comes in at number 19 nationally.

Number 39 is Ilkley's The Box Tree, which is supported by celebrity chef Marco Pierre White, and number 40 is Le Cochon Aveugle in York, which is run by young Great British Menu chef Josh Overington, 29.

Yorkshire's final entry in the top 100 is Leeds culinary hotspot The Man Behind the Curtain, run by Michael O'Hare, which is in 73rd place.