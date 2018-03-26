Further equipment to be withdrawn from Kirby Misperton proposed fracking site in North Yorkshire

Further equipment is being withdrawn from a proposed fracking site in North Yorkshire.

Third Energy, the company planning to carry out fracking at the KM-8 well in Kirby Misperton today revealed that a ‘frac spread’ would leave the site this week.

It will be the latest equipment withdrawn from the well after the firm announced it was recalling some machinery in February.

The move came after Business Secretary Greg Clark in January ordered an assessment of the “financial resilience” of Third Energy, before deciding whether to give it consent to undertake the controversial hydraulic fracturing for shale gas in Yorkshire.

Dozens of protests have taken place in the village since the summer and more than 80 people have been arrested in relation to incidents at the Habton Road site.

In response to the first equipment withdrawal announcement in February, the Kirby Misperton Protection Camp campaign group said the move showed the “tide had turned” against the industry.

A spokesperson for Third Energy said the equipment will now be released following “a request from our contractor” to deploy elsewhere in Europe.

They said the ‘frac spread’ would leave the site in the “next few days”.

The spokesperson added: “North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire County Council have been informed of the upcoming vehicle movements and Third Energy will be working with them to ensure that these movements have minimal impact on local residents.

“As with the other equipment that has been released from site, the frac spread will return to KMA when final consent has been received from the Secretary of State to carry out the programme of fracs.”