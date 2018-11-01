Fraudster banned from York after spate of fraud and burglary scams

A woman has been banned from York for three years after pleading guilty to a series of burglary and fraud offences.

Gemma Louise Mitchell, aged 24, was handed a 12-month community order which states she has to reside at rehabilitation premises in Scarborough for six months.

Mitchell is also subject to a three-year criminal behaviour order which bans her from entering York within the boundaries of the A1237 and A64, and she is banned from non-public areas of any shop or business in England and Wales.

Sheffield Crown Court heard that in June this year she targeted 13 businesses and organisations in York, gained access to staff areas and stole wallets and purses and then used bank and credit cards on five occasions to make fraudulent contactless payments and cash withdrawals.

Her targets included including Clementhorpe Health Centre on Cherry Street, Poundworld and Holland and Barratt on Coney Street, All Saints RC School on Nunnery Lane, the Whippet Inn at North Street and The Botanist pub on Stonegate.

The total number of offences she was sentenced for included three burglaries and three fraud by false representations which she admitted and asked to be take into consideration.

DC Alastair Foy, of the York and Selby Investigation Hub, said: “Gemma Mitchell’s prolific offending has caused a great deal of upset and anxiety to her victims in York. It is only right that she has to face up to the consequence of her actions and do everything she can to move away from a life of crime.”