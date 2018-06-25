Free breakfasts as Danish homeware store JYSK unveils new Doncaster shop

A new Doncaster homeware store will open to the public next month - with free breakfasts for customers.

Danish homeware firm JYSK is opening a new outlet at the town's Danum Retail Park on York Road on July 28 - and will kick off its arrival in the town with free breakfasts for shoppers.

Work is currently under way on the chain's first ever 'concept 3' store which will see it differ from existing stores in being more home and lifestyle led in its range of products.

The new-look retail space, which focuses on inspiring customers with items arranged in beautifully presented room-sets, will open on Saturday, July 28 at 9am.

David Ashton, country manager for JYSK UK, added: “We are very excited about our new store in Doncaster.

"We have been looking for a great location in the town for a long time. To add to that we will be treating the town to our most modern and inspiring store design ever – a first for JYSK in the UK, and that first is in Doncaster.

“Please join us at our new JYSK store on Danum Retail Park from 9am on July 28 for a complementary Danish breakfast, great offers and opening day prizes.

"It is also our opportunity to give something back to the community and for that we will be teaming up with local charity Cash for Kids on opening day and into the future.

"If you want to be inspired, enjoy the warm feeling of Scandinavian hygge - the Danish art of creating comfort, cosiness and warmth at home - plus great offers then we will see you all very soon.”