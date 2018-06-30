Free bus and tram travel for Armed Forces personnel and veterans in Sheffield on Armed Forces Day

Serving members of the Armed Forces and veterans can get free travel across parts of Sheffield's bus and tram network today, as the city celebrates Armed Forces Day.

All veterans and Armed Forces personnel need to do is to wear uniform or show their military ID or veterans' badge to get free travel on all trams and First buses in Sheffield today.

Andy Simpson, Operations Director of First South Yorkshire, said: “We’re proud to support both the Sheffield and national Armed Forces Days, which are very special occasions for many people who want to remember family, friends and others who have been lost in military service. As a committed supporter of the communities we serve, we want to make it as easy as possible for people to attend local events with this small gesture on Saturday.”

Councillor Jack Scott, cabinet member for transport and development at Sheffield City Council said: “This is an excellent offer which will hopefully see more people than ever enjoying the city centre for our Armed Forces Day. I hope to see as many veterans and serving personnel there as possible.

“This year there’s an added poignancy as it’ll soon be 100 years since the end of the First World War. We also have a team of cyclists currently en route to France to raise money for Sheffield Memorial Park.”

This year’s Armed Forces Day started in the Peace Gardens at 11am this morning with a veterans parade and ceremony. The Ashby Big Band and Lorrie Brown helped to transport people back in time with her award winning performances as Dame Vera Lynn and Marie Lloyd.

Armed Forces and Veterans Day honours the outstanding contribution made by current members of the armed forces and by veterans of all ages. The day is an opportunity for us all to join together to pay tribute to our armed forces past, present and future.

This year’s event marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One and the formation of the Royal Air Force and provides a poignant opportunity to commemorate the service and sacrifice of those who lost or risked their lives, to reflect upon the human cost of conflict and to have hope for a more peaceful world.