Free locks for residents after spate of burglaries in Craven area

Residents in rural North Yorkshire are being offered free new locks on their homes in a bid to improve security after a recent spate of buglaries.

Craven District Council is working with local police and the Yorkshire Housing Home Improvement Agency and funding has been made available for the measures.

It comes after incidents where locks fitted to UPVC doors were wholly inadequate and took seconds to remove, allowing easy access to property.

Stacey Reffin, Craven District Council’s Community Safety Officer, said: “We’re pleased to be able to offer this home security initiative to Craven residents, with funding given to us by the Police Crime Commissioner.

“This scheme is open to anybody who owns their own property or who rents but has permission from their landlord to make the changes.

“I hope this funding will allow people to feel safer in their homes and act as a deterrent to those targeting our district. If you have been a victim of burglary in the past, or if you have any concerns about your home security, please do take advantage of this scheme.”

The funding is available until March 31 and will be allocated to residents on a first-come, first-served basis. The scheme is not open to social housing tenants as concerns about security of social housing should be referred to the relevant housing association.