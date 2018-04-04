Free park and ride at the Sheffield Half Marathon event

Have your say

Runners and supporters of the Asda Foundation Sheffield Half Marathon can park for free at the city's park and ride sites.

Thousands of runners and spectators are expected to descend on the city's streets for the annual event, which starts at 9.30am on Sunday.

There is free parking available at Middlewood, Nunnery Square (Sheffield Parkway), Meadowhall Interchange (M1 J34) and the Halfway Park and Ride.

Supertram is also offering a cheaper fare for marathon runners - a £3 all day ticket voucher, which can be downloaded at www.runforall.com

In addition, a number of road closures will be in place.

In the city centre, Arundel Gate, Furnival Square, Leopold Street, Pinstone Street, Charter Row and Moore Street will be shut until about 4pm.

The remainder of the half marathon route via Ecclesall Road, Knowle Lane, Ringinglow Road, Sheephill Road, Limb Lane and Ecclesall Road South will be closed until 2pm.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive said: "The road closures will mean diversions to many bus services along the route and in Sheffield city centre.

"Notices are being posted on affected stops, and a full list of bus service diversions can be found on the Travel South Yorkshire website at www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/disruptions.aspx.

"Customers can find more information about Supertram timetables and services atwww.supertram.com, and links to further information about public transport on the day, travel alerts and Park & Ride sites at www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/news-half-marathon/."