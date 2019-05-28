French Open - Kyle Edmund returns to vanquish home favourite Jeremy Chardy

Kyle Edmund needed just 10 points and seven minutes to finish off a five-set victory over Jeremy Chardy in the first round of the French Open on Tuesday.

The pair had been forced off court by the fading light on Monday night at 5-5 in the deciding set after three hours and 55 minutes of power tennis in a tremendous atmosphere on Roland Garros’ bullring court.

With the French Open now the only grand slam tournament not to use a deciding-set tie-break, there was the prospect of a lengthy denouement, but instead Edmund broke the Chardy serve at the first time of asking.

Edmund, from Beverley, said: “Best of five was a marathon, but this was a sprint today, and I just went for it. It’s tricky, especially emotionally. You’re in the match and then you’ve got to switch off.

“I got out of here 11pm last night, and arrived at 9am today. It’s all part of the game. I think that is the longest match I’ve played. It was really good for me to come through that test.”

The result was a timely boost for the British number one, who snapped a five-match losing streak dating back to early April.

He faces tricky Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas next as he bids to reach the third round here for a third successive year.