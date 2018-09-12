Frenchgate Centre to celebrate 50th birthday with free cupcakes

Doncaster’s Frenchgate shopping centre is to celebrate its 50th birthday by giving away 500 cupcakes.

The shopping centre first opened its doors as the Arndale Centre in 1968 and will mark its half century next month.

On October 6, Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones will be on hand to help the centre celebrate along with Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Dan Fell and Centre General Manager Paddy Mellon.

As part of the 50th birthday celebrations a photography exhibition will be unveiled, entitled ‘The Faces of Frenchgate’.

The exhibition will showcase a years’ worth of photographs by Warren Draper. Warren has been working with the centre since 2017, taking photos of shoppers to create The Faces of Frenchgate exhibition.

Frenchgate General Manager Paddy Mellon, said: “Our 50th Birthday is such a milestone for the centre and we want as many of our loyal customers to celebrate with us.

“Throughout 2018, we have been celebrating 50 years of Frenchgate heritage with a series of special events. We have been asking shoppers to share their memories of the centre and had a fantastic response. It really demonstrates how Frenchgate is a central hub for the community and plays such a big part in many people’s lives.

“We really want to say a huge thank you to all the people who’ve supported us throughout the years and hope that they will join us on 6th October for an extra special birthday celebration!”