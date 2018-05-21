Fresh appeal after serious assault left man in hospital

Have your say

Officers investigating a serious assault that left a man in hospital have issued a fresh appeal.

The attack happened in the early hours of May 11, near Dolphin Street, Cleethorpes.

The victim, in his 30s, was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital after suffering head injuries.

Humberside Police today issued CCTV images of two men they are trying to trace in connection with the incident.

The force said three other men have been released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 60 of May 11.