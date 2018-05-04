Fresh rail strike set to hit Doncaster and Sheffield train services next week

A fresh rail strike is set to bring more disruption to passengers next week in the latest round of industrial action in a long-running dispute.

The RMT has announced another strike on Wednesday, May 9 - with Northern services in Sheffield and Doncaster once again being targeted.

A Northern spokesman said more than 1,300 services would operate and added: "The majority of available trains will operate between 7am and 7pm as we focus on running as many trains as we can to get you into work and home again.

"During these hours, we plan to operate around 65% of the normal weekday timetable.

"As the overall number of trains running will be reduced, we expect trains and any replacement buses we operate to be extremely busy. Please allow extra time for journeys, plan carefully and consider whether travel is necessary."

A statement added: "During the RMT strike action we expect all services to be busy, especially in the morning and evening peak periods, and advise you to allow extra time to travel."

Full timetables are available HERE

Passengers have been told they may be able to use tickets on other train operator services.

On Wednesday 9 May the following operators will accept these tickets: Arriva Trains Wales, Cross Country, East Midland Trains, TransPennine Express, Grand Central, Hull Trains, Virgin Trains East Coast and Virgin Trains West Coast. Customers are advised to travel as close as possible to the original booked train times on these days.

The long running dispute centres around rail safety and the union wanting to keep guards on trains.