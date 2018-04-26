Fresh search for missing Hull mum draws a blank

Police searching grassland near the home of missing Hull mum Renata Antczak have found "nothing of concern."

They were reacting to a tip-off received on the anniversary of the mother-of-two-'s disappearance.

Last night investigators taped off an area between Beamsley Way and Kingsbury Way in Kingswood and put up a tent.

Detective Superintendent Tony Cockerill said: “As a result of widespread appeals yesterday in relation to missing mum Renata Antczak, we received a call from someone who was suspicious about an area near Highgrove Way, Kingswood.

“Officers attended and we investigated the scene but did not find anything of concern.

“The call was made with good intent and I would like to ask again that anyone with any information – no matter how small – please talk to us."

A £10,000 reward has been offered by the charity Crimestoppers as part of efforts to trace Mrs Antczak who disappeared last April after dropping off her youngest daughter at school.

Detectives are treating her disappearance as a murder inquiry, amid "significant concerns" she may have come to harm.

*Information can be reported directly to the incident room on 01482 220427 or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.