Friends Fest is coming back to the UK - but will it be coming to Sheffield?

The ultimate celebration of US sitcom Friends, which came to Sheffield last year, is returning to the UK this summer.

FriendsFest, which celebrate the best of Monica, Chandler, Rachel, Joey, Phoebe and Ross, has announced it will be returning to six UK cities this year.

But sadly, Sheffield, which was featured on the tour last year, will miss out this time round.

The Friends extravaganza will tour six major UK cities in the space of 12 weeks, offering fans the chance to explore the sets and recreate their favourite moments from the hit TV show.

You'll be able to wander through Monica's apartment and sit on the famous sofa, or head next door to Joey and Chandler's bachelor pad and relax on the canoe they used as a couch.

There will also be a recreation of Ross' apartment and a chance to sip on coffee in Central Perk.

The tour will kick off in Glasgow, before heading to Newcastle, Manchester, Bristol, Brighton and London. Tickets are on sale online at SeeTickets , with prices at £27.50 each including a booking fee.

Last year the tour came to Hillsborough Park for a ten day visit.

FRIENDS FEST TOUR DATES

Glasgow: 6-15 July

Newcastle 20-29 July

Manchester 3-12 August

Bristol 24 August - 2 September

Brighton 7- 16 September

London 21-30 September