From air traffic control to X-ray security scanners: 100 jobs up for grabs at Leeds Bradford Airport

Bosses at Leeds Bradford Airport have today announced that they are recruiting staff for more than 100 jobs.

Security, car park, kitchen and aviation staff jobs are just some of the roles on offer at the airport.

Leeds Bradford Airport's chief exeutive, David Laws. 10 July 2017. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The raft of new jobs was revealed ahead of the airport’s recruitment fair at Leeds Bradford on Saturday, where jobseekers can find out more about the dozens of roles now being advertised.

It follows a record year for the air travel hub, which saw more than four million passengers come through its doors in 2017.

David Laws, chief executive at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “As Yorkshire’s international gateway, thousands of passengers travel through the airport every day flying off to destinations all over the world.

“Airports are fascinating places to work and as our passengers’ journey begins as soon as they arrive at the airport, we are constantly striving to enhance our customer experience and to ensure everyone has an enjoyable visit when passing through.”

The recruitment fair takes place from 11am-2pm on Saturday, and a range of the airport’s business partners will also be attending, in their search for new check-in and baggage handling staff.

The jobs surge has been welcomed by leaders at the West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, which said it was “delighted” over the investment announcement.

Gerald Jennings, chairman of the chamber of commerce, said: “The airport is a major contributor to the economic development of the region and we are delighted that it is investing in new facilities and staff.”

Jobs advertised include full and part-time aviation security officers, who carry out regular x-ray screenings, document checks and bag searches.

There are also roles on offer at the airport’s Yorkshire Premier Lounge, including front of house hosts and kitchen or catering staff.