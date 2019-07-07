From Leeds to Wimbledon via Brisbane for new Yorkshire tennis hope Naiktha Bains

Behind every tennis player at Wimbledon, there is a story.

Leeds-born Naiktha Bains playing at Nottingham last month (Picture: PA)

Tales of hardship, sacrifices, success, failure, injury woes, you name it. In the case of Naiktha Bains, there’s enough to fill an entire book, even if the name probably means nothing to you. Yet.

Born in Leeds in 1997, Naiktha started playing tennis aged six at the city’s David Lloyd club, taking lessons “so that I had something to do while my brother and mother were in the gym.”

It quickly became apparent that she had talent. Bags of it.

Over the next two years the Lawn Tennis Association, the sport’s governing body in the UK, showed interest but not enough to make Naiktha feel wanted.

I’d say that I needed to go to the toilet, but really it would be to warm up my hands! Naiktha Bains

Her dad, Gurnake, was unimpressed. He had a sister living in Brisbane. Slowly an idea began forming in his head that Naiktha might actually be better off moving over there to fulfil her vast potential.

When she was eight, that idea became a reality when the whole family swapped Leeds for Australia’s Gold Coast. Naiktha changed her nationality and began developing as a player.

No more cold winter nights in Yorkshire.

Or so she thought. Thirteen years after she left, Naiktha is back.

Naiktha Bains (left) playing with Naomi Broady (right) and in the Wimbledon ladies doubles (Picture: PA)

Three months ago she notified both the Women’s Tennis Association and the International Tennis Federation of her decision to switch allegiance from Australia.

Last week Naiktha made her Wimbledon debut as a British player having appeared there as a junior under the Australian flag.

It feels good to be home, she says, as much as home can be home when you are competing on the global treadmill that is the tennis tour.

For that reason America is where she’s heading next rather than the courts of David Lloyd.

Full stretch - Naiktha Bains in action at Wimbledon (Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire)

But the memory of those early days in Leeds continues to fire her, in more ways than one.

“We used to play in the ‘bubble’ a lot at David Lloyd, these covered indoor courts, and it would be freezing in there,” recalls Naiktha who attended Leeds Girls’ High School before heading down under.

“We’d have gloves on our hands, it was that cold, which obviously isn’t ideal when it comes to holding a tennis racket. I used to run up the stairs that were there into the café where there was a fire, just to warm my hands.

“I’d say that I needed to go to the toilet, but really it would be to warm up my hands!

“I think it was things like that, what with the weather, which led to us leaving. Ultimately it was a lifestyle choice.

“My aunt was already out there, so dad went over to get a feel for what it was like. He really liked it, and so they made that decision to go.

“My dad found this very good tennis club in Australia called Lifetime Tennis. We went to them when I was eight years old, my brother as well, and they started developing the both of us. My brother eventually stopped playing, but I carried on.

“And I’ve been training there ever since.

“Home now is a hotel room. That’s the nature of the tour. But the plan is to spend six months of the year in Leeds and London, where the training is, and six months in Australia either playing or training.

“I’d say Lifetime Tennis is the best club in Australia with the best coaches, Gary Stickler and Matt Limpus.

“They’ve been with me for well over half of my life, so I see no point in changing that.”

If this all sounds like a classic case of pushy parents, then it is heartening to report that Naiktha is nothing like one of the many over-indulged prima donnas that blight the tennis tour.

In a world of entourages and brattish behaviour, this 21-year old comes across as remarkably grounded.

“I strive to be a nice person, loving, caring, happy most of the time,” is her own honest character-reference.

It probably helps that, being based in Australia for so long, hardly anyone over here knows who she is.

That could be about to change, though.

In March she won the Mildura Grand International tournament in Australia, not exactly The All England Club but enough to continue her steady climb up the world rankings.

Although she failed to qualify for this year’s Wimbledon ladies’ singles draw, Naiktha did make it into the ladies’ doubles along with fellow Brit Naomi Broady.

Alas, the pair had the misfortune to draw the No 2 seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in the first round, losing 7-5 6-1 last Wednesday.

“It was so much fun to be out there for the first time since I played here as a junior,” says. Bains.

“I loved every second of it, to be honest, even though we lost.

“Hopefully next year I’ll be back here playing singles, and I’ll have got in on my ranking. That’s the goal.

“I want to be playing every (Grand) Slam on the tour.

“Playing Wimbledon, even in the doubles, inspires you to do that. You get a taste for it and you want to be back for more.

“My goal was to get to around 220 in the (world) rankings this year so I could start making the qualifying tournaments for the Grand Slams. I’ve done that, which is good, but now I want to push on.”

It may have seemed like an extreme decision, certainly not the kind every father would take, but it does appear as though Gurnake’s gamble to relocate his family to the other side of the world all those years ago is slowly paying off in terms of his daughter’s career as a tennis player.

“He was here at Wimbledon to watch me, although my mum couldn’t make it,” adds Bains.

“I saw him afterwards and he was happy with the performance. That’s all he really cares about – performance, not the result. It’s great to be here, and it’s even greater to have him here too.”