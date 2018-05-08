From street food to wine fairs: Popular Indie Food Festival returns to Leeds this week

From May 10-28, Leeds’ thriving independent food and drink community will once again put on a mouthwatering feast at the annual Leeds Indie Food festival.

This will be the festival’s third year, after being well-received and highly-attended the previous two years.

The 18-day celebration will play host to just under 100 innovative events spread over three new festival strands named Eat, Drink and Do.

Some of the events under the ‘Eat’ strand include quirky outdoor supper clubs to vegan fine dining, alongside street food feasts, cheese-tastings and much more.

Amongst the food events there will be Alfred’s Meanwood Dinner Box (11th, 18th and 25th May), Balcombe & Smith (26th May), Bundobrunch: Return of the Brunchy Spice (20th and 21st May).

The ‘drink’ events include wine fairs, baristas competing to make the prettiest coffee, a Hit The North: Collab Beer Launch and Ale Trail Shuttle (20th May), and Coffee and Cocktails at Stories (12th May).

The ‘do’ strand will include critical documentary screenings, chocolate making workshops and family-focussed foodie art projects. There will be a Big Fat Food Quiz of the Year (16th May), The Fun of Food (20th and 21st May) and an Intro to Making Chocolates with Tyto Leodis (14th, 18th and 20th May).

The popular Festival Passport scheme is also back with a bang, giving festival-goers the opportunity to get exclusive discounts on event tickets, food and drink, alongside collecting unique passport stamps from every #LIF17 venue. This is with the hope of encouraging users to explore Leeds’ unique independent scene and hopefully find new places to both eat and drink.

These passports, which are priced at £10, also allows holders to access priority ticketing in order to grab the best seats at sellout events. To buy one head to: www.leedsindiefood.co.uk.

Festival-goers can also buy exclusive merchandise through Leeds company Awesome Merchandise’s brand new Mercht platform. Limited runs of #LIF17 t-shirts and tote bags designed by local illustrators Hungry Sandwich Club will be on sale, but organisers stress they're bound to sell out quickly.

For further information about this festival click here.

