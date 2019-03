The former HSBC bank in Ossett will feature in Pugh’s next property auction at Leeds United Football Club on April 11.

The four-storey 3,000 sq ft former bank, which closed in 2017, is being auctioned with a guide price of between £140,000 and £150,000. The property is a traditional stone and brick build and includes two basements. It was closed by HSBC following falling usage figures at certain branches.