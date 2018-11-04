Front of car smashed off in crash that closed West Yorkshire road for over an hour

Have your say

These shocking photos show the aftermath of a two vehicle smash in West Yorkshire.

The accident happened at around 1.45pm on Sunday at the junction for Geldard Road and the M62 slip at junction 27.

PIC: WYP

Two people suffered injuries in both the Skoda and the Kia, however their injuries aren't thought to be serious.

The road was closed for over an hour before fully reopening at around 3.15pm.

West Yorkshire Police enquiries are continuing into the cause of the accident.