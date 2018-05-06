FULL LIST of bus services affected by Rotherham 10K

Have your say

As hundreds of runners prepare to raise money for Age UK by running the Rotherham 10K this morning, here are the bus services likely to be affected by the charity run.

Over 300 people are expected to take part in the run, which will be the first to take in parts of Rotherham town centre, that is due to get underway at 10am.

Inspirational pensioner Ray Matthews helped to organise the Pawson Rotherham 10K run, which will raise cash for Age UK Rotherham.

The event will include a 10K run starting and ending in Clifton park and a one-mile fun run, around the park.

Here is a list of the bus services affected:

Canklow Area – 1015 to 1220 Hours Only

- Service 73 – Buses will run direct via Centenary Way and College Road to Forge Island Interchange in both directions.

- Service X1/X10 – Buses will run direct via Centenary Way and College Road to Forge Island Interchange in both directions.

Clifton Park & Corporation Street – 1015 to 1310 Hours Only

- Services 111 & 115 – Inbound buses will use St Anns Rd (same as outbound) instead of Drummond Street / Wharncliffe Street. Outbound unaffected.

- Service 114 – From Forge Island via Centenary Way, St Anns Rd, Doncaster Rd, Middle Lane, Badsley Moor Lnae, Browning Rd to Chaucer Shops in both directions

- Service X1/X10 – From Forge Island Interchange, via College Rd, Centenary Way, Fitzwilliam Rd, Herringthorpe Valley Road picking up normal route at The Stag in both directions

