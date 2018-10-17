Full list of Costa's Christmas 2018 food and drink items - and when they'll be on sale

Have your say

Costa Coffee have revealed their Christmas menu for the 2018 season - and there's a range of new flavours to try and old classics on offer.

From Pigs and Blankets Mac & Cheese to Gingerbread & Cream Lattes, everyone should be able to find something that gives them the true taste of Christmas, which will be on sale from November 1.

There are also a large range of sandwiches, sweet treats, vegan and vegetarian friendly dishes including winter warmers such as Mozzarella and Chargrilled Arrabiata Pasta and Spiced Parsnip Soup.

To complement the party ready shimmer coffees on offer, Costa is adding a golden glow to the Turkey and Emmenthal Shimmer Brioche.

A dazzling shimmer glazed brioche bun with turkey breast, maple smoked bacon, Emmenthal cheese, a pork and sage & onion stuffing, flavoured with a spiced date BBQ sauce and mayonnaise.

For those looking for an alternative to turkey, the Prawn Cocktail Sandwich is always a favourite seasonal starter, while the Christmas Cheese Board Panini is a sumptuous celebration of a post dinner cheese board combining Red Leicester, Wensleydale, Mature Chedder.

Christmas might be about giving to others, but it’s also a time for people to treat themselves, with Costa’s Little Luxuries the perfect pick me up.

The Luxury Chocolate is a small but beautifully formed rich, dark and decadent Hot Chocolate.

Here is the full list of food and drink available from November 1 at Costa:

DRINKS:

Black Forest Hot Chocolate – from £3.30

Gingerbread & Cream Latte – from £3.30

Gingerbread & Cream Hot Chocolate – from £3.35

Hazelnut Praline & Cream Latte – from £3.30

Hazelnut Praline & Cream Hot Chocolate – from £3.30

Caramelised Orange & Cream Latte – from £3.30

Caramelised Orange & Cream Hot Chocolate – from £3.30

Luxury Caramel – from £2.65

Luxury Hot Chocolate – from £2.65

Hot Spiced Apple – from £2.50

FOOD:

Savoury Options:

Turkey & Emmenthal Shimmer Brioche – from £3.25

Beef and Caramelised Onion Toasted Baguette – from £3.95

Brie, Bacon and Cranberry Panini – from £3.95

Christmas Cheese Board Panini – from £3.95

Pigs Tucked Under Blankets Panini – from £3.95

Ultimate Christmas Toastie – from £3.95

Veggie Christmas Lunch Wrap – from £3.50

Turkey Feast – from £3.60 Prawn Cocktail Sandwich – from £3.60

Ham Hock and Piccalilli Sandwich – from £3.50

Pigs & Blankets Mac n Cheese – from £3.99

Mozzarella & Chargrilled Vegetable Arrabiata Pasta – from £3.99

Spiced Parsnip Soup – from £2.99 NEW! Cup Croissant with Nutella – from £1.85

Sweet options:

Mince Pie – from £1.80 Gluten Free Vegan Mince Tart – from £2.10 (Vegan Society & Coeliac UK approved)

Father Christmas Gingerbread – from £1.65

Jammy Rudolph Shortcake – from £1.95

Stollen Bar – from £1.80

Gluten Free Vegan Iced Fruit Slice – from £1.80 (Vegan Society & Coeliac UK approved)

Gingerbread and Sticky Toffee Wreath Cake – from £2.85

Double Chocolate Yule Log – from £2.60

Clementine Drizzle Loaf Cake – from £2.50 Paul the Penguin Chocolate Cake – from £2.55

Gingerbread Muffin – from £1.65