Full list of road closures and disruption for the Tour de Yorkshire 2019

The Tour de Yorkshire 2019 kicked off today for stage one of the exciting four day cycling spectacle.
The Tour began in Doncaster today (2 May), with riders finishing in the market town of Selby after a 182.5km ride.
The fifth edition of the now annual race will see riders race through 150 villages, towns and cities, between Thursday 2 and Sunday 5 May.
The men's race will cover a distance of 617.5km (384 miles) over four stages, while the women's race covers 264km (164 miles) over two stages.
How the road closures will work and when roads will be shut
All roads along the routes will have a rolling road block of around 30 minutes.
A Tour de Yorkshire spokesman said, "For each stage the closures will be managed by the police as a 'rolling closure'.
"This means that the traffic will be stopped at any given point between 10 and 30 minutes ahead of the first cyclist.
"When the race, and all the official and team vehicles, have passed the roads will reopen again. The last vehicle in the race group is a lorry with screens on both sides telling people watching that the roads are open again.
"Typically the closure is in place for between 20 and 50 minutes depending on the severity of the stage, how far into the stage the race is and the weather."
Full list of Doncaster road closures
Stage one on Thursday 2 May starts in Doncaster and ends in Selby, with 32km (18 per cent) of the ride travelling through North Yorkshire.
The route will take in Escrick, Stillingfleet, Cawood, Thorpe Willoughby and Selby.
These are the road closures:
Market Place from Market Place Scot Lane 2 May 2019 - 09:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00
Scot Lane from Scot Lane to High Street 2 May 2019 - 09:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00
High Street from High Street to Hall Gate 2 May 2019 - 09:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00
Hall Gate from Hall Gate to Thorne Road 2 May 2019 - 09:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00
Sunny Bar East from Laith Gate to Market Place 2 May 2019 - 09:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00
Silver Street East from Laith Gate to High Street 2 May 2019 - 09:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00
Cleveland Street from Wood Street to High Street 2 May 2019 - 07:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00
Printing Office Street from Cleveland Street to Priory Place 2 May 2019 - 09:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00
Priory Place from Printing Office Street to High Street 2 May 2019 - 07:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00
Princes Street from Hall Gate East to Laith Gate 2 May 2019 - 07:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00
St Sepulchre Gate West from Laith Gate to High Street 2 May 2019 - 09:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00
Baxter Gate from French Gate to Market Place 2 May 2019 - 07:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00
St George Gate from Church Way to Baxter Gate 2 May 2019 - 07:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00
High Fisher Gate from Church Way to Market Place 2 May 2019 - 07:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00
Market Place from Baxter Gate to High Fisher Gate 2 May 2019 - 07:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00
Waterdale from Chequer Road to Hall Gate 2 May 2019 - 07:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00
Full list of Barnsley road closures
Stage two on Friday 3 May starts in Barnsley and ends in Bedale, covering 135km, with 68km (50 per cent) of the ride travelling through North Yorkshire.
The route will take in Leathley, Harrogate, Killinghall, Wormald Green, Ripon, West Tanfield, Carthorpe, Burneston and Bedale.
Some roads in Barnsley town centre will be closed all day to enable the event to take place safely. These are:
Church Street
Eastgate
Eldon Street
Market Hill
Regent Street
Regent Street South
Sadler Gate
St Mary’s Gate
All on-street parking across the route in Barnsley will be prohibited from 8am to 9.45am and again from 2pm to 3.30pm. Please be aware, a vehicle tow-away will be in operation.
Women’s race closures
The rolling road closures for the route will start at approximately 8.20am in the town centre to clear the route for the riders. This will close Shambles Street in the town centre and lead out the route course on Huddersfield Road. Roads in Mapplewell and Royston will close at around 8.30am.
The route roads will open again as soon as the race has left, at around 9.15am in the town centre and by around 9.25am and 9.30am in Mapplewell and Royston.
Men’s race closures
Rolling road closures for the route within Barnsley will close again at 2pm for the men’s race in the town centre to clear the route for the riders. This will again close Shambles Street in the town centre and lead out the route course on Huddersfield Road. Roads in Mapplewell and Royston will close around 2.15pm.
The route roads will open again as soon as the race has left the town centre, by 3pm. This will be approximately 3.20pm and 3.30pm in Mapplewell and Royston.
Full list of North Yorkshire road closures - including York, Scarborough, Filey, Ripon
Stage 1 road closures:
The route will take in Escrick, Stillingfleet, Cawood, Thorpe Willoughby and Selby.
Little Smeaton 1:05pm to 2:05pm
Womersley 1:05pm to 2:05pm
Escrick 4:30pm to 5:45pm
Stillingfleet 4:30pm to 5:45pm
Cawood 4:45pm to 6pm
Thorpe Willoughby 4:50pm to 6:15pm
Thorpe Willoughby to Selby (Armoury Road) 4pm to 6:15pm
A1238 Selby Armoury Road to Leeds Road 4:30pm to 8pm
Selby Deviaiton (Scott Road to Water Lane 5pm to 6:15pm
Selby Doncaster Road (Union Lane to Leeds Road) 4pm to 6:15pm
Selby Park Street (Portholme Road to Gowthorpe) 4pm to 6:15pm
Selby The Crescent 4pm to 6:15pm
Selby Gowthorpe 4:29pm (caravans) 6am to 10pm
Stage 2 women's event road closures
Leathley 10:25am to 11:25am
Cote de Robin's Hill 10:30am to 11:30am
Beckwithshaw 10:35am to 11:40am
Beckwithshaw roundabout to A59 10:30am to 12:15pm
Harrogate, Pennypot Lane to Crescent Road 10:40am to 12pm
Harrogate, Parliament Street and West Park 10am to 12pm
Harrogate, Otley Road 10:50am to 12pm
Beckwithshaw roundabout to A59 10:30am to 12:15pm
Killinghall 11:05am to 12:15pm
Ripley 11:10am to 12:20pm
South Stainley 11:15am to 12:25pm
Wormald Green 11:15am to 12:25pm
Ripon 11:25am to 12:35pm
Ripon Market Place 11:00am to 11pm
North Stainley 11:30am to 12:40pm
West Tanfield 11:40am to 12:50pm
Carthorpe 11:50am to 1pm
Burneston 11:50am to 1pm
Exelby 12pm to 1:15pm
Exelby to Bedale 11am to 2pm
Bedale South End, Bridge Street to Harbour View) 8am to 8pm
Bedale, Bridge Street and Sussex Street 11am to 2pm
Bedale Market Place, The Wynd, North End and Emgate 5am to 10pm
Stage 2 men's race road closures:
Leathley 3:50pm to 4:50pm
Cote de Robin's Hill 3:55pm to 4:55pm
Beckwithshaw 4pm to 5pm
Beckwithshaw roundabout to A59 4pm to 5:30pm
Harrogate, Pennypot Lane to Crescent Road 4pm to 5pm
Harrogate, Parliament Street and West Park3pm (caravans) 2:30pm to 5:30pm
Harrogate, Otley Road 4:15pm to 5:15pm
Beckwithshaw roundabout to A59 4pm to 5:30pm
Killinghall 4:30pm to 7:30pm
Ripley 4:30pm to 5:30pm
South Stainley 4:35pm to 5:35pm
Wormald Green 4:35pm to 5:35pm
Ripon 3:46pm (caravans) 4:45pm to 5:45pm
Ripon Market Place 11am to 11pm
North Stainley 4:50pm to 5:50pm
West Tanfield (caravans) 5pm to 6pm
Carthorpe 5:05pm to 6:10pm
Burneston 5:05pm to 6:10pm
Exelby 5:10pm to 6:15pm
Exelby to Bedale 4:30pm to 6:30pm
Bedale South End, Bridge Street to Harbour View) 8am to 8pm
Bedale, Bridge Street and Sussex Street 4:30pm to 8:30pm
Bedale Market Place, The Wynd, North End and Emgate 4:31 (caravans) 5am to 10pm
Stage 3 road closures:
A165 Near Reighton 2:30pm to 3:30pm
Hummanby 12:55pm (caravans) 2:30pm to 3:30pm
Folkton 2:30pm to 3:30pm
Cayton 2:40pm to 3:40pm
Eastfield 2:45pm to 3:45pm
Crossgates 2:45pm to 3:45pm
Seamer 2:45pm to 3:45pm
East Ayton 2:45pm to 3:45pm
Hackness 3pm to 4pm
Cote de Silpho (caravans) 8:30am to 5pm
Harwood Dale 3:15pm to 4:15pm
A171 Harwood Dale to B1416 junction 3:15pm to 5:45pm
Fylingthorpe (caravans) 3:30pm to 4:30pm
Robin Hoods Bay 3:30pm to 4:30pm
Cote de Hooks House Farm 3:30pm to 4:30pm
Hawsker 3:35 pm to 4:35pm
Whitby sprint 3:40pm to 4:40pm
Whitby Harbour, Church Street to Station Square 3pm to 5pm
Whitby (caravans) 3:40pm to 4:40pm
Sandsend 3:50pm to 4:50pm
Caote de Lythe Bank 2:41pm (caravans) 3:50pm to 4:50pm
Lythe 3:50pm to 4:50pm
Junction of A174 with B1266 4pm to 5pm
Junction of B1266 with A171 4pm to 5pm
Egton 4:15pm to 5:20pm
Grosmont (caravans) 4:15pm to 5:20pm
Code de Grosmont 4:15pm to 5:20pm
Sleights 4:15pm to 5:20pm
Iburndale 4:20pm to 5:25pm
Ugglebarnby 10am to 6pm
Code de Ugglebarnby 10am to 6pm
Junction of B1416 with A171 4:30pm to 5:35pm
A171 and B1416 junction to A 171 Harwood Dale 3:15pm to 5:45pm
Cloughton 4:50pm to 6pm
Burniston 4:50pm to 6pm
Scarborough 5pm to 6:10pm
Scarborough St Thomas Street, Castle Road to St Nicholas Cliff) 4pm to 6:15pm
Scarborough St Nicholas Cliff to Aquarium Top 5pm to 6pm
Scarborough South Bay 4pm to 6:15pm
Scarborough North Bay 6am to 10pm
Stage 4 road closures:
Sutton-in-Craven 12:55pm to 1:55pm
Skipton (caravans) 1pm to 2pm
Embsay 1:10pm to 2:10pm
Eastby 1:15pm to 2:15pm
Code de Barden Moor 1:15pm to 2:15pm
Burnsall 1:30pm to 2:30pm
Thresfield 1:35pm to 2:35pm
Kilnsey 1:45pm to 2:45pm
Kettlewell (caravans) 1:50pm to 2:50pm
Cote de Park Rash 10am to 4:30pm
Braidley 10am to 4:30pm
Horse House 10am to 4:30pm
Carlton 2:15pm to 3:20pm
Middleham (caravans) 2:20pm to 3:35pm
East Witton 2:20pm to 3:35pm
Masham (caravans) 2:45pm to 4pm
Grewelthorpe 2:45pm to 4pm
Kirkby Malzeard 3pm to 4:15pm
Pateley Bridge (caravans) 3:15 pm to 4:30pm
Cote de Greenhow Hill (Pateley Bridge to Duck Street) 8am to 5pm
Greenhow Village 3:30pm to 4:45pm
Blubberhouses A594: 3:40pm to 5pm
Full list of West Yorkshire and Leeds road closures
All city centre roads will be closed in Leeds on Sunday 5 May
The Men’s race will start in Halifax 12.35hrs. It reaches the following locations at:
- Otley by about 16.30hrs (road closure likely to be 4pm to 5-5.20pm
- Cookridge by about 16.40hrs (road closure likely to be 4pm-5.30pm
- Leeds outer ring road (A6120 at Spen Lane) by about 4.50pm (road closure likely to be 16.20/16.35 to 17.30/17.45hrs)
- Leeds City Centre finish at 5pm. City centre closures will be in place all day and will be kept in place until race infrastructure has been removed in the evening (10pm). Access to LGI, Nuffield and the police station will be maintained from the A660 via Portland Way.
A&E will be signed as normal for major events.
The Caravan is scheduled to stop in Otley at about 15.00 and Tinshill at about 15.20.
Sporting Points
East Chevin Road, Otley, (from the bottom junction with the Birdcage Walk to the junction with Bramhope Old Lane) is a King of the Mountain section. This road will be closed from early morning until the spectators have safely dispersed after the men’s race. Access will be maintained to/from residences except during the race closure periods, under steward control.
Tinshill Road, is a Sprint section. This road will only close as part of the roiling road closures for the race. There will be a short section of barriers and inflatable ‘Y’s at the side of the road to mark the point.
Across West Yorkshire, the Tour Caravan will hit Otley at about 3.30pm on Sunday, May 5, which means roads will be closed on a rolling road basis about half an hour before, at 3pm. The road affected is the B6451
The caravan will then hit Tinshill at 4pm, Ireland Wood at 4.47pm and the A6120 at 4.49pm.
The race will finish on the A65, A647 and the A58 between 4.51pm and 5.31pm, so road closures will affect those roads from 4.21pm to 6pm.