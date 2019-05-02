Full list of road closures and disruption for the Tour de Yorkshire 2019

Have your say

The Tour de Yorkshire 2019 kicked off today for stage one of the exciting four day cycling spectacle.

The Tour began in Doncaster today (2 May), with riders finishing in the market town of Selby after a 182.5km ride.

The fifth edition of the now annual race will see riders race through 150 villages, towns and cities, between Thursday 2 and Sunday 5 May.

The men's race will cover a distance of 617.5km (384 miles) over four stages, while the women's race covers 264km (164 miles) over two stages.

How the road closures will work and when roads will be shut

All roads along the routes will have a rolling road block of around 30 minutes.

A Tour de Yorkshire spokesman said, "For each stage the closures will be managed by the police as a 'rolling closure'.

"This means that the traffic will be stopped at any given point between 10 and 30 minutes ahead of the first cyclist.

"When the race, and all the official and team vehicles, have passed the roads will reopen again. The last vehicle in the race group is a lorry with screens on both sides telling people watching that the roads are open again.

"Typically the closure is in place for between 20 and 50 minutes depending on the severity of the stage, how far into the stage the race is and the weather."

Full list of Doncaster road closures

Stage one on Thursday 2 May starts in Doncaster and ends in Selby, with 32km (18 per cent) of the ride travelling through North Yorkshire.

The route will take in Escrick, Stillingfleet, Cawood, Thorpe Willoughby and Selby.

These are the road closures:

Market Place from Market Place Scot Lane 2 May 2019 - 09:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00

Scot Lane from Scot Lane to High Street 2 May 2019 - 09:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00

High Street from High Street to Hall Gate 2 May 2019 - 09:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00

Hall Gate from Hall Gate to Thorne Road 2 May 2019 - 09:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00

Sunny Bar East from Laith Gate to Market Place 2 May 2019 - 09:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00

Silver Street East from Laith Gate to High Street 2 May 2019 - 09:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00

Cleveland Street from Wood Street to High Street 2 May 2019 - 07:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00

Printing Office Street from Cleveland Street to Priory Place 2 May 2019 - 09:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00

Priory Place from Printing Office Street to High Street 2 May 2019 - 07:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00

Princes Street from Hall Gate East to Laith Gate 2 May 2019 - 07:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00

St Sepulchre Gate West from Laith Gate to High Street 2 May 2019 - 09:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00

Baxter Gate from French Gate to Market Place 2 May 2019 - 07:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00

St George Gate from Church Way to Baxter Gate 2 May 2019 - 07:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00

High Fisher Gate from Church Way to Market Place 2 May 2019 - 07:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00

Market Place from Baxter Gate to High Fisher Gate 2 May 2019 - 07:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00

Waterdale from Chequer Road to Hall Gate 2 May 2019 - 07:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00

Full list of Barnsley road closures

Stage two on Friday 3 May starts in Barnsley and ends in Bedale, covering 135km, with 68km (50 per cent) of the ride travelling through North Yorkshire.

The route will take in Leathley, Harrogate, Killinghall, Wormald Green, Ripon, West Tanfield, Carthorpe, Burneston and Bedale.

Some roads in Barnsley town centre will be closed all day to enable the event to take place safely. These are:

Church Street

Eastgate

Eldon Street

Market Hill

Regent Street

Regent Street South

Sadler Gate

St Mary’s Gate

All on-street parking across the route in Barnsley will be prohibited from 8am to 9.45am and again from 2pm to 3.30pm. Please be aware, a vehicle tow-away will be in operation.

Women’s race closures

The rolling road closures for the route will start at approximately 8.20am in the town centre to clear the route for the riders. This will close Shambles Street in the town centre and lead out the route course on Huddersfield Road. Roads in Mapplewell and Royston will close at around 8.30am.

The route roads will open again as soon as the race has left, at around 9.15am in the town centre and by around 9.25am and 9.30am in Mapplewell and Royston.

Men’s race closures

Rolling road closures for the route within Barnsley will close again at 2pm for the men’s race in the town centre to clear the route for the riders. This will again close Shambles Street in the town centre and lead out the route course on Huddersfield Road. Roads in Mapplewell and Royston will close around 2.15pm.

The route roads will open again as soon as the race has left the town centre, by 3pm. This will be approximately 3.20pm and 3.30pm in Mapplewell and Royston.

Full list of North Yorkshire road closures - including York, Scarborough, Filey, Ripon

Stage 1 road closures:

Stage one on Thursday 2 May starts in Doncaster and ends in Selby, covering 179km, with 32km (18 per cent) of the route travelling through North Yorkshire.

The route will take in Escrick, Stillingfleet, Cawood, Thorpe Willoughby and Selby.

Little Smeaton 1:05pm to 2:05pm

Womersley 1:05pm to 2:05pm

Escrick 4:30pm to 5:45pm

Stillingfleet 4:30pm to 5:45pm

Cawood 4:45pm to 6pm

Thorpe Willoughby 4:50pm to 6:15pm

Thorpe Willoughby to Selby (Armoury Road) 4pm to 6:15pm

A1238 Selby Armoury Road to Leeds Road 4:30pm to 8pm

Selby Deviaiton (Scott Road to Water Lane 5pm to 6:15pm

Selby Doncaster Road (Union Lane to Leeds Road) 4pm to 6:15pm

Selby Park Street (Portholme Road to Gowthorpe) 4pm to 6:15pm

Selby The Crescent 4pm to 6:15pm

Selby Gowthorpe 4:29pm (caravans) 6am to 10pm

Stage 2 women's event road closures

Leathley 10:25am to 11:25am

Cote de Robin's Hill 10:30am to 11:30am

Beckwithshaw 10:35am to 11:40am

Beckwithshaw roundabout to A59 10:30am to 12:15pm

Harrogate, Pennypot Lane to Crescent Road 10:40am to 12pm

Harrogate, Parliament Street and West Park 10am to 12pm

Harrogate, Otley Road 10:50am to 12pm

Beckwithshaw roundabout to A59 10:30am to 12:15pm

Killinghall 11:05am to 12:15pm

Ripley 11:10am to 12:20pm

South Stainley 11:15am to 12:25pm

Wormald Green 11:15am to 12:25pm

Ripon 11:25am to 12:35pm

Ripon Market Place 11:00am to 11pm

North Stainley 11:30am to 12:40pm

West Tanfield 11:40am to 12:50pm

Carthorpe 11:50am to 1pm

Burneston 11:50am to 1pm

Exelby 12pm to 1:15pm

Exelby to Bedale 11am to 2pm

Bedale South End, Bridge Street to Harbour View) 8am to 8pm

Bedale, Bridge Street and Sussex Street 11am to 2pm

Bedale Market Place, The Wynd, North End and Emgate 5am to 10pm

Stage 2 men's race road closures:

Stage two on Friday 3 May starts in Barnsley and ends in Bedale, covering 135km, with 68km (50 per cent) of the route travelling through North Yorkshire.

The route will take in Leathley, Harrogate, Killinghall, Wormald Green, Ripon, West Tanfield, Carthorpe, Burneston and Bedale.

Leathley 3:50pm to 4:50pm

Cote de Robin's Hill 3:55pm to 4:55pm

Beckwithshaw 4pm to 5pm

Beckwithshaw roundabout to A59 4pm to 5:30pm

Harrogate, Pennypot Lane to Crescent Road 4pm to 5pm

Harrogate, Parliament Street and West Park3pm (caravans) 2:30pm to 5:30pm

Harrogate, Otley Road 4:15pm to 5:15pm

Beckwithshaw roundabout to A59 4pm to 5:30pm

Killinghall 4:30pm to 7:30pm

Ripley 4:30pm to 5:30pm

South Stainley 4:35pm to 5:35pm

Wormald Green 4:35pm to 5:35pm

Ripon 3:46pm (caravans) 4:45pm to 5:45pm

Ripon Market Place 11am to 11pm

North Stainley 4:50pm to 5:50pm

West Tanfield (caravans) 5pm to 6pm

Carthorpe 5:05pm to 6:10pm

Burneston 5:05pm to 6:10pm

Exelby 5:10pm to 6:15pm

Exelby to Bedale 4:30pm to 6:30pm

Bedale South End, Bridge Street to Harbour View) 8am to 8pm

Bedale, Bridge Street and Sussex Street 4:30pm to 8:30pm

Bedale Market Place, The Wynd, North End and Emgate 4:31 (caravans) 5am to 10pm

Stage 3 road closures:

Stage three on Saturday 4 May starts in Bridlington and ends in Scarborough, covering 13km, with 128km (96 per cent) of the route travelling through North Yorkshire.

The route takes in Reighton, Hunmanby, Folkton, Cayton, Seamer, East Ayton, Hackness, Harwood Dale, Fylingthorpe, Robin Hoods Bay, Whitby, Sandsend, Egton, Grosmont, Sleights, Cloughton, Burniston and Scarborough.

A165 Near Reighton 2:30pm to 3:30pm

Hummanby 12:55pm (caravans) 2:30pm to 3:30pm

Folkton 2:30pm to 3:30pm

Cayton 2:40pm to 3:40pm

Eastfield 2:45pm to 3:45pm

Crossgates 2:45pm to 3:45pm

Seamer 2:45pm to 3:45pm

East Ayton 2:45pm to 3:45pm

Hackness 3pm to 4pm

Cote de Silpho (caravans) 8:30am to 5pm

Harwood Dale 3:15pm to 4:15pm

A171 Harwood Dale to B1416 junction 3:15pm to 5:45pm

Fylingthorpe (caravans) 3:30pm to 4:30pm

Robin Hoods Bay 3:30pm to 4:30pm

Cote de Hooks House Farm 3:30pm to 4:30pm

Hawsker 3:35 pm to 4:35pm

Whitby sprint 3:40pm to 4:40pm

Whitby Harbour, Church Street to Station Square 3pm to 5pm

Whitby (caravans) 3:40pm to 4:40pm

Sandsend 3:50pm to 4:50pm

Caote de Lythe Bank 2:41pm (caravans) 3:50pm to 4:50pm

Lythe 3:50pm to 4:50pm

Junction of A174 with B1266 4pm to 5pm

Junction of B1266 with A171 4pm to 5pm

Egton 4:15pm to 5:20pm

Grosmont (caravans) 4:15pm to 5:20pm

Code de Grosmont 4:15pm to 5:20pm

Sleights 4:15pm to 5:20pm

Iburndale 4:20pm to 5:25pm

Ugglebarnby 10am to 6pm

Code de Ugglebarnby 10am to 6pm

Junction of B1416 with A171 4:30pm to 5:35pm

A171 and B1416 junction to A 171 Harwood Dale 3:15pm to 5:45pm

Cloughton 4:50pm to 6pm

Burniston 4:50pm to 6pm

Scarborough 5pm to 6:10pm

Scarborough St Thomas Street, Castle Road to St Nicholas Cliff) 4pm to 6:15pm

Scarborough St Nicholas Cliff to Aquarium Top 5pm to 6pm

Scarborough South Bay 4pm to 6:15pm

Scarborough North Bay 6am to 10pm

Stage 4 road closures:

Stage four on Sunday 5 May starts in Halifax and ends in Leeds, covering 182km, with 130km (71 per cent) of the route travelling through North Yorkshire.

The route takes in Sutton-in-Craven, Crosshills, Skipton, Embsay, Burnsall, Threshfield, Kilnsey, Kettlewell (including Park Rash), Middleham, Masham, Grewelthorpe, Kirkby Malzeard, Pateley Bridge, Greenhow Hill, Blubberhouses and Askwith Moor.

Sutton-in-Craven 12:55pm to 1:55pm

Skipton (caravans) 1pm to 2pm

Embsay 1:10pm to 2:10pm

Eastby 1:15pm to 2:15pm

Code de Barden Moor 1:15pm to 2:15pm

Burnsall 1:30pm to 2:30pm

Thresfield 1:35pm to 2:35pm

Kilnsey 1:45pm to 2:45pm

Kettlewell (caravans) 1:50pm to 2:50pm

Cote de Park Rash 10am to 4:30pm

Braidley 10am to 4:30pm

Horse House 10am to 4:30pm

Carlton 2:15pm to 3:20pm

Middleham (caravans) 2:20pm to 3:35pm

East Witton 2:20pm to 3:35pm

Masham (caravans) 2:45pm to 4pm

Grewelthorpe 2:45pm to 4pm

Kirkby Malzeard 3pm to 4:15pm

Pateley Bridge (caravans) 3:15 pm to 4:30pm

Cote de Greenhow Hill (Pateley Bridge to Duck Street) 8am to 5pm

Greenhow Village 3:30pm to 4:45pm

Blubberhouses A594: 3:40pm to 5pm

Full list of West Yorkshire and Leeds road closures

Stage four on Sunday 5 May starts in Halifax and ends in Leeds, covering 182km, with 130km (71 per cent) of the route travelling through North Yorkshire.

The route takes in Sutton-in-Craven, Crosshills, Skipton, Embsay, Burnsall, Threshfield, Kilnsey, Kettlewell (including Park Rash), Middleham, Masham, Grewelthorpe, Kirkby Malzeard, Pateley Bridge, Greenhow Hill, Blubberhouses and Askwith Moor.

All city centre roads will be closed in Leeds on Sunday 5 May

The Men’s race will start in Halifax 12.35hrs. It reaches the following locations at:

- Otley by about 16.30hrs (road closure likely to be 4pm to 5-5.20pm

- Cookridge by about 16.40hrs (road closure likely to be 4pm-5.30pm

- Leeds outer ring road (A6120 at Spen Lane) by about 4.50pm (road closure likely to be 16.20/16.35 to 17.30/17.45hrs)

- Leeds City Centre finish at 5pm. City centre closures will be in place all day and will be kept in place until race infrastructure has been removed in the evening (10pm). Access to LGI, Nuffield and the police station will be maintained from the A660 via Portland Way.

A&E will be signed as normal for major events.

The Caravan is scheduled to stop in Otley at about 15.00 and Tinshill at about 15.20.

Sporting Points

East Chevin Road, Otley, (from the bottom junction with the Birdcage Walk to the junction with Bramhope Old Lane) is a King of the Mountain section. This road will be closed from early morning until the spectators have safely dispersed after the men’s race. Access will be maintained to/from residences except during the race closure periods, under steward control.

Tinshill Road, is a Sprint section. This road will only close as part of the roiling road closures for the race. There will be a short section of barriers and inflatable ‘Y’s at the side of the road to mark the point.

Across West Yorkshire, the Tour Caravan will hit Otley at about 3.30pm on Sunday, May 5, which means roads will be closed on a rolling road basis about half an hour before, at 3pm. The road affected is the B6451

The caravan will then hit Tinshill at 4pm, Ireland Wood at 4.47pm and the A6120 at 4.49pm.

The race will finish on the A65, A647 and the A58 between 4.51pm and 5.31pm, so road closures will affect those roads from 4.21pm to 6pm.