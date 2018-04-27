Full list of upcoming roadworks in Yorkshire - including on the M62 and M1

Although we all appreciate that roadworks are a necessary part of keeping our roads safe, they can provide an extra hurdle when it comes to our travel plans.

Upcoming roadworks in Yorkshire

So how much better would it be if you knew where they were going to be before you set off?

Below is a full list of roadworks that are planned in Yorkshire for the period between Monday, April 30 and Sunday, May 6.2018

Here is the full list of roadworks set to hit Yorkshire next week:

M1 junction 34 Tinsley Viaduct

The southbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Monday 30 April for survey work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 36 Tankersley

The northbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Monday 30 April. The southbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Tuesday 1 May. The northbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Wednesday 2 May. The southbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Thursday 3 May. The closure for bridge inspections will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 39 Durkar

The northbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Tuesday 1 May and then again on Thursday 3 May for technology work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 41 to junction 42

The northbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Monday 30 April for sign installation work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 26 Chain Bar

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads overnight on Tuesday 1 May for technology work. The westbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads overnight on Thursday 3 May for technology work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 32 Castleford to junction 30 Rothwell

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for three nights from Monday 30 April from junction 32 to junction 31 for resurfacing. The eastbound exit slip road at junction 30 will be fully closed overnight for three nights from Monday 30 April. The eastbound entry slip road at junction 31 will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Thursday 3 May for resurfacing. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 32 Castleford

The eastbound exit and westbound slip roads will be closed on Friday 4 May for the Tour de Yorkshire. The closure will take place between 9am to 12pm then again at 3pm to 5.30pm, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M180 junction 1 to junction 3 Midmoor

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for four nights from Monday 30 April for carriageway works. The westbound will have a permanent lane 1 closure 24/7 with a 50mph speed restriction until May.

M621 junction 1 Beeston to junction 7 Stourton

The anticlockwise carriageway will be fully closed overnight for three nights from Monday 30 April. The clockwise and anticlockwise will be in narrow lanes with 30mph speed restriction until June for the installation of concrete barrier. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A1T Barnsdale to Redhouse

The northbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Tuesday 1 May for roadmarkings. The southbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Thursday 3 May for roadmarkings. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A1T Barnsdale to Ferrybridge

The northbound and southbound carriageway will be in narrow lanes with 40mph speed restriction until May for barrier renewal work.

A63 Western Interchange to Daltry Street

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 30 April for carriageway repair work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A64 Bramham to Askham Bryan

The eastbound and westbound carriageway has a 40mph speed restriction in place until May for barrier renewal work. The speed restriction is in place 24/7. The overall scheme is due to be completed mid-summer.

A64 Tadcaster to Headley Bar

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for six nights from Monday 30 April for barrier work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A64 Askham Bar to Fulford

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 30 April for barrier work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A64 Ganton

Temporary traffic lights will be in place on the westbound carriageway from Thursday 3 May for two days between 9.30am and 6.30pm for resurfacing work.

A64 Scotchman Lane

Temporary traffic lights will be in place near the junction of Scotchman Lane from Tuesday 1 May for 2 nights. The resurfacing work will take place between 7pm and 6am.

A64 Staxton Roundabout

Temporary traffic lights will be in place from Monday 30 April for two nights for resurfacing work between 7pm and 6am.

A64 West Heslerton Drainage

Temporary traffic lights will be in place on the westbound carriageway for drainage work. This work is due to be completed Tuesday 15 May.