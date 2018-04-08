FULL LIST of when roads will reopen following the Sheffield Half Marathon

City centre roads closed for the Asda Foundation Sheffield Half Marathon are due to begin reopening shortly, after thousands of runners crossed the finishing line.

Scores of runners have now completed the 13.1 mile route, which started at Arundel Gate before making its way out to the west of the city towards the Peak District and arriving back in town at the finish line along Pinstone Street, near the Town Hall.

The half marathon, which started at 9.30am this morning, led to many roads in the city centre being closed.

Below is a full list of road closures, and when you can expect the roads to reopen:

- Furnival Gate closed from 4am to 2pm

- Norfolk Street closed from 4am to 4pm

- Pinstone Street closed from 4am to 2pm

- Pinstone Street closed from 4am to 4pm

- Surrey Street closed from 4am to 4pm

- Union Street closed from 4am to 1.40pm

- Arundel Gate closed from 4am to 1pm

- Charles Street closed from 4am to 1.40pm

- Cross Burgess Street closed from 4am to 1.40pm

- Ecclesall Road closed from 8am to 1.30pm

- A61 Ring Road closed from 8:30am to 1.30pm

- Backfields closed from 8:30am to 1.40pm

- Charter Row (Northbound) closed from 8:30am to 1.40pm

- Charter Row (Southbound) closed from 8:30am to 1.40pm

- Charter Row (Southbound) closed from 8:30am to 10:15pm

- Division Street closed from 8:30am to 1.40pm

- Ecclesall Road closed from 8:30am to 1.20pm

- Moore Street (Northbound) closed from 8:30am to 1.35pm

- Moore Street (Southbound) closed from 8:30am to 1.35pm

- Moore Street (Southbound) closed from 8:30am to 10:15am

- Wellington Street closed from 8:30am to 1.40pm

- Ecclesall Road South closed from 8:30am to 1.05pm

- Causeway Head Road closed from 9am to 12:30pm

- Cross Lane closed from 9am to 12:30pm

- Devonshire Terrace Road closed from 9am to 12:30pm

- Dore Road (Eastbound) closed from 9am to 12:30pm

- Ecclesall Road South crossroads closed from 9am to 1.05pm

- Hathersage Road closed from 9am to 12:45pm

- Knowle Lane closed from 9am to 1.20pm

- Knowle Lane crossroads closed from 9am to 11:15am

- Limb Lane closed from 9am to 12:40pm

- Ringinglow Road closed from 9am to 12:50pm

- Rushley Road closed from 9am to 12:40pm

- Sheephill Road closed from 9am to 12 noon