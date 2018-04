A landslip that disrupted services at Guiseley train station for almost a week has been cleared.

READ: Weather: Fog causes early morning visibility issues

National Rail have confirmed that that landslip, which happened between Guiseley and Kirkstall Forge last Tuesday, caused debris to block the line, effecting services between Leeds and Ilkley.

READ: Your ultimate Bucket List guide for Leeds: Experiences you must try out in the city

All services are now up-and-running from the station again.