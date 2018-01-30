Full steam ahead for £2.5m rail appeal

A CAMPAIGN to raise £2.5m for the historic North Yorkshire Moors Railway is on the right track - with more than £200,000 pledged since it was launched last October.

The Magnificent Journey was launched to fund eight different projects across the railway over the next five years, including renewing and repairing the worn-out iron bridges around Goathland; created a covered stable for 40 historic carriages at Pickering to help in their conservation; create a new volunteer hostel at Grosmont to encourage new young and family volunteers; and the introduction of “fuss-free” accessible carriages in every train.

The entire scheme will cost £9.2m, with almost half provided by the Heritage Lottery Fund; legacies and funding agencies raising around £2.5m and the campaign providing the remainder.

North Yorkshire Moors Historical Railway Trust chairman, John Bailey, said: “We’re extremely proud of how much money has already been raised and we would like to say huge thank you to everyone who has donated, no matter how big or small.

“The railway has been one of Yorkshire’s much loved attractions for the last five decades, with a history of creating long lasting family memories. Now, as we look to secure our future, these funds will be invaluable.”

The award-winning 180-year-old railway, which steams across the North York Moors from Pickering to Whitby, carries more than 350,000 passengers every year.

The carriage fleet has appeared in Downton Abbey, Harry Potter and the new film, Phantom Thread with Daniel Day Lewis.

Over 17,500 school children have visited the railway in the past five years, since the learning centre was built at Pickering in 2011. Part of the fundraising plan includes building a new facility at Goathland, which would increase the educational offer to a further 6,000 children.

The Interpretation and Learning centre will be based in a dedicated education carriage at the station.

The fundraising campaign also marks the 50th anniversary of the founding of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway Preservation Society.

Donate to the appeal online at www.nymr.co.uk