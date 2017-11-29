Fund from from Sky Betting and Gaming signs up first investment

A scout network established by digital giant Sky Betting and Gaming to find new ideas from start-ups has made its first investment.

Sky Betting & Gaming’s international CoLab programme has invested in a project from an in-house team based in Yorkshire.

It is the first idea to get the green light just six weeks after CoLab launched and is a product specific to the betting and gaming industry, that could see the company benefit from a £11m per annum reduction in customer churn.

Tom Murgatroyd, Head of Product and CoLab Programme Lead, said “Sky Betting & Gaming is one of the fastest growing tech giants in the North because people join us knowing their best ideas are valued and supported to make a real impact on what we do. #RequestABet has already disrupted the online betting industry with personalised social betting. CoLab should help us continue to build on those kinds of breakthroughs.”

A total of 16 start-ups applied for the programme with a higher than average number expected to have productive outcomes, including further commercial discussions and a second innovation day to refine plans.

Overall, eight projects came from the UK, five from Europe, with the remaining from the USA, Israel and Brazil.

CoLabs has not only opened up resources to early state start-ups from across the globe to apply, but also to internal work groups who have a clear route to seeing their ideas made a reality.

Leads on the first successful project, Head of Architecture and Delivery for Enterprise Services, Craig Johnson and Principle Product Manager, Andy Evans, who initially approached CoLab with two separate products, were advised to collaborate to bring together a stronger investment proposition.

Following a process in which they consulted with project sponsors from Sky Betting & Gaming and L Marks programme managers, the first successful team was able to take its idea from concept all the way through to the end delivery.