Funding boost for creative arts group

Verd de gris arts has been awarded £1,600 from Community Foundation for Calderdale for their What Remains project.

Over the last six months, verd de gris - a not-for-profit creative arts company - has been working with bereavement counsellor Gillian Brooks and her family to explore the legacy of suicide and how communities can develop new ways to support and help those most closely affected.

Gillian’s husband committed suicide, after which she and her daughter Mary had devised a piece of performance which sought to question why it is so hard to talk about suicide and what can be done to support the people most affected by its aftermath

Sharon Marsden and Jeff Turner from verd de gris met with Gillian and Mary last summer to see if they could develop their piece into an open workshop to stimulate debate and conversation about some of the issues..

The funding from the foundation will help verd de gris to make a film with award-winning film-maker Geoff Brokate which will be used in workshops and in conferences and seminars around the UK.

The suicide rate in Calderdale is higher than the national average. Suicide remains the most common cause of death amongst men under 35.

The Community Foundation for Calderdale is a philanthropic advisor to individual donors and local businesses, a grant-making Foundation and community leader. This year they are celebrating 26 years of grant-making. To date, they have awarded over 8,500 grants totalling over £25m to local community groups, charities and individuals. Each year they identify priority local needs via their socio-economic research – Vital Signs and use philanthropy to address those needs.