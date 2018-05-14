Funding finally confirmed for Whitby piers repairs

The long battle to get Whitby's piers repaired looks set to reach a welcome conclusion after it was announced that funding bids have been successful, meaning work can commence soon.

Cllr Mike Cockerill told today’s full council meeting that the approval for the funding was granted at noon today with contracts to carry out the urgent repairs to be signed “very soon."



He said it was the results of "a lot of hard work behind the scenes."



Whitby Cllr Joe Plant added: “This is the day Whitby people have been waiting for. I’m overjoyed at today’s news.”



Work will start this year but will stop over winter due to the weather and pick up in Spring 2019.